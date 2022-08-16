FreeCurrencyRates.com

Football: Durand Cup begins in Kolkata

AMN / KOLKATA
The Durand Cup 2022 opening match between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa is underway at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The tournament will feature 20 teams, of which 11 teams will be the clubs that play Indian Super League, five teams will be from I-League and four teams from the Armed forces. For the first time in its history, the tournament is being held in multiple cities. West Bengal, Assam and Manipur are hosting the Durand Cup 2022.

The Durand Cup is the oldest football tournament in Asia and was started in 1888. It is named after its founder Sir Henry Mortimer Durand, who served as the foreign secretary of British India from 1884 to 1894. It first began as a football tournament for different departments and regiments of the Armed forces of British India and native India. The 131st edition of the Durand Cup will feature 20 teams with all of them divided into four groups of five teams each. East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are the joint-most successful teams in the tournament, having won it 16 times each. Mohun Bagan won its last in 2000, while East Bengal won two more titles since, in 2002 and 2004.

