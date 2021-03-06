Football: Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools Residential Academy to kick-off talent hunt with trials

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools Residential Academy, will hold talent-hunt trials at Delhi NCR as well as Chandigarh this Sunday. to select players for admission in the academy at a nominal fee, where they will be provided CBSE schooling along with football coaching from licensed coaches via the integrated training program .

The admissions to the residential academy will be open only for players born between 2004 & 2010. This is the first time after almost a year that BBFS is organizing trials for admissions to its residential program.

Speaking on this, Bhaichung Bhutia, Co-Founder and Director at BBFS said, “2020 was a difficult year for all of us, however, as we start a fresh journey this academic year, we intend to kick-off the 2021 trials with great hopes and aspirations for the kids.

As we gear up for another exciting season, we are aware of the importance of safeguarding our players and teams. BBFS Residential Academy provides a safe and secure environment for budding footballers. All COVID protocols are strictly followed in and around the campus, and a bio bubble has been created to ensure maximum safety. The campus has been successfully operational since September 2020 and with our safety measures in place, we are opening our doors to more talented players.” he added.

Being a top-tier football academy in India, BBFS Residential Academy primarily provides the opportunity for talented young football players to pursue their academics while receiving the best-in-class football training. The benefits of a Residential Academy go beyond just the combination of education and training, but also looks into several other aspects that are crucial for a budding player’s development, including diet, definitive competitive exposure and career guidance.

Football’s popularity has been on the rise in the country over the past decade and the break from the field in 2020 was tough for both fans and players alike. However, the recently concluded Indian Super League competition has been demonstrated that it is very much possible to host and conduct football related activities and operations despite the unique set of challenges, and with the right management and systems in place there is no doubt that football will continue to flourish in India.

BBFS Residential Academy has devised a model and created a bio-secure campus wherein the students will be able to play and practice the sport they love without having to worry about the pandemic. Presently, around 120 players are training at the Residential Academy, and more are expected to join to start progressing towards their dreams of making it as professional football players. The management at the academy believe that with the right safety measures in place, players do not have to be denied the opportunity to play, learn and master the beautiful game, and realize their full potential.

Among the various steps that have been taken, testing of all staff and players on-campus, quarantine zone for new entrants, daily measurement of vitals, regular sanitization of the entire campus, mandatory wearing of masks by academy staff at all times, precautionary isolation in case of illness and limited outside interaction are some of the most important and vital steps that are being taken and implemented at the BBFS Residential Academy to provide a safe, secure and stress-free space for the budding professional footballers.