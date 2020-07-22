Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
Football: Ace striker Sunil Chhetri urges Indian Women’s Team to prepare for AFC Asian Cup

Published On: By
File photo

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Men’s team Captain Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday exhorted the Indian Women’s Team to “leave no stone unturned,” and start preparing for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 from now itself.

“It is an amazing opportunity that they have — to play in such a high-level tournament. These are the levels where you want to be, playing the best in the Continent,” said Chhetri, who holds the distinction of being the only Indian player to have appeared in two different editions of an Asian Cup .

I’d like to urge all of them to start preparing for the tournament from now on itself. The last thing you want to do is feel regret once you start playing the tournament,” he advised.

It was in June this year that AFC granted India the right to host the coveted Continental tournament in two years’ time, making it the second major Women’s tournament to be held in the space of two years in the country after the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2021.

“Look into every small aspect of your game and try to improve it – your touch, speed, saving ability, shooting, burning those extra body fats – the process needs to start from right now.”

Having faced some of the top Asian oppositions in the AFC Asian Cup in 2011 and 2019 like Australia, Republic of Korea, Bahrain, UAE and Thailand, he was of the view that it is a unique opportunity for every player.”

“It’s such a great opportunity to play against some top opposition to play against the top opposition from Asia. That is why it is even more important to start preparing from now,” the ace striker .

“Once you have taken every step and prepared yourself in every manner possible, make sure that you enjoy the tournament once you start playing it. It’s not every day that you play on the Continental stage, and it’s important for you to enjoy the moment,” .

“The pressure will always be there but it’s important to enjoy it because football is all about being happy. I’d be more than happy to watch you all from the stands, once the tournament starts.” He added

Indian Senior Women’s Team Head Coach Maymol Rocky admitted that “hosting the event itself is giving us goose bumps.”

“The plan is already there to reach the level. We’ll also play in the Qualifiers. On behalf of the team I would like to thank Sunil for all his support. We will give it our all. Everyone is looking forward to it.” The coach opined.

