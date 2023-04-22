इंडियन आवाज़     22 Apr 2023 07:58:50      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Focus is to win Hockey Gold at Hangzhou Asian Games and qualify for Paris Olympics: Midfielder Sumit

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 22 April: Verstile hockey midfielder Sumit on Saturday said winning gold at the Asian Games is the main priority of Team India as it will enable them to directly qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We want to win a gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games this, which will ensure our direct qualification for the Olympics,” said Sumit, who played a key role in India winning a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics.

Talking to Hockey India in Bengaluru ,he opined that the upcoming matches of the FIH Pro League in Europe will provide the team a perfect platform to prepare for important tournaments including the Asian Champions Trophy, to be held in Chennai from August 3 to 12.
Sumit , a member of the 39-core probable, currently sweating it out at the national camp in Bengaluru ahead of the Europe tour, where they will take on Belgium, Great Britain, Netherlands, and Argentina in the remaining season of the Pro League.

“We are confident of giving our best performance in the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League games in Europe as they will be crucial for our preparations for important tournaments like Hero Asian Champions Trophy and the upcoming Asian Games,”

“FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2022/23 in Europe will help us fine-tune our team structure and strengthen bonds among players. It will also help us reckon the aspects of our game which need to be improved.” Sumit, however, was out of action for some time after the Olympics as he was left out of India’s squad for the World Cup, jointly held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela earlier this year.
However, the Sonipat-born midfielder did not give up hope of returning to the team for the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2022-2023 in Rourkela. He put up a good show in the Rourkela leg of the tournament as India defeated the mighty Australians and world Champions Germany twice.
Sumit talked about his return to the team and performance in Rourkela, saying, “I played as a defensive midfielder in all the games in Rourkela, which helped me in doing better because it provided me with a clarity of thought that was missing earlier as I used to play at multiple positions. Moreover, as I was returning to the team after quite a time, I was eager to put my best foot forward and make the most of this opportunity.”

Meanwhile experienced defender Amit Rohidas has stressed the need for physical fitness saying “it’s important for the team to stay on top of their fitness level. We are working really hard in the ongoing camp with the focus being on fitness, building our core and improving our agility. It is a busy year of hockey and it’s important we remain fresh from tournament-to-tournament and emphasis is also on a good recovery process to avoid small injuries,”

Amit is in the 39-member Core Group which is gearing up for the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League games in Europe India currently leads the points table after their magnificent show in Rourkela where they remained unbeaten against World Champions Germany and Australia. “Last time we finished third in the League. In the FIH Hockey Pro League, we have typically done well at home but the challenge is when we play abroad and this time, we aim to keep up the winning streak when the matches move to Europe,” he said .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

صدرجمہوریہ، نائب صدرجمہوریہ اور وزیراعظم نے عیدالفطر کی مبارکباد دی ہے۔

صدرجمہوریہ، نائب صدرجمہوریہ اور وزیراعظم نے عیدالفطر کیمبا ...

فرانسیسی مسلمانوں میں تصوف کا خاص ذوق پایا جاتا ہے : پروفیسر اقتدار محمد خان

موجودہ مغرب میں فرانس تصوف کا اہم مرکز/پروفیسر الیگزینڈر پاپ ...

کا امتحان اردو میں بھی لیا جائے گا۔ CAPF

AMN مسلح افواج میں شامل ہونے والے اردو میڈیم طلباء کے لیے ایک ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch ...

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

@Powered By: Logicsart