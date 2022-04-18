FM Sitharaman to attend spring meetings of IMF and World Bank in US

AMN / WEB DESK

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on an official visit to USA tonight to attend spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. She will also participate in G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meetings.

Mrs Sitharaman will take part in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka and South Africa. She will also hold one-on-one meetings with CEOs from the semiconductor, energy and other sectors of priority for the Government of India. Apart from the official meetings with the World Bank, IMF, G-20 and Financial Action Task Force, the Finance Minister will also attend an event at the Atlantic Council, a prominent think tank based in Washington DC, and will also interact with the faculty and students at Stanford University. During the visit, Mrs Sitharaman will participate in a high-level panel discussion on Money at a Crossroad hosted by the Managing Director, International Monetary Fund.