FM Sitharaman renames Chandigarh Airport as Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

By Bisheshwar Mishra

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today named the Chandigarh International Airport as Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on the occasion of 115th birth anniversary of Shaheed e Azam Bhagat Singh. Last Sunday in his Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the renaming of the Chandigarh International Airport after the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and paid tribute to him.

Addressing the audience on this occasion Nirmala Sitharaman thanked Prime minister for taking this decision and said that she is feeling humble and honoured to rename the Chandigarh International Airport after the name Bhagat Singh. She said that the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Bhagat Singh can not be forgotten.

She said that when the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the freedom fighters are being remembered and it has made it possible to tell the coming generations about the real heroes of the country.

The ceremony, organized at the Airport was attended by Punjab Governor, Banwari Lal Purohit, Haryana Governor, Bandaru Dattatreya, Union Minister Dr Vijay Kumar Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij and, Member of Parliament from Chandigarh Kirron Kher.