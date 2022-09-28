Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Latest:

THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The real voice of india

REGIONAL AWAAZ 

FM Sitharaman renames Chandigarh Airport as Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comments

By Bisheshwar Mishra

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today named the Chandigarh International Airport as Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on the occasion of 115th birth anniversary of Shaheed e Azam Bhagat Singh. Last Sunday in his Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the renaming of the Chandigarh International Airport after the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and paid tribute to him.

Addressing the audience on this occasion Nirmala Sitharaman thanked Prime minister for taking this decision and said that she is feeling humble and honoured to rename the Chandigarh International Airport after the name Bhagat Singh. She said that the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Bhagat Singh can not be forgotten.

She said that when the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the freedom fighters are being remembered and it has made it possible to tell the coming generations about the real heroes of the country.

The ceremony, organized at the Airport was attended by Punjab Governor, Banwari Lal Purohit, Haryana Governor, Bandaru Dattatreya, Union Minister Dr Vijay Kumar Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij and, Member of Parliament from Chandigarh Kirron Kher.

INDIAN AWAAZ

The Indian Awaaz (theindianawaaz.com) is a fast growing English news website based in New Delhi. Website covers Politics, Economy/Business, Entertainment, Health, Education, Technology, Fashion, Lifestyle, Stock Market, Commercial issues and much more. It has separate sections in Hindi and Urdu too.

You May Also Like

UP: Massive Protests over Dalit student death

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों में स्नातकोत्तर पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश के लिये संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा-सी.यू.ई.टी.-पी.जी. का परिणाम घोषित

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

Air flights between Shimla and Delhi resume after a gap of almost two years

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.