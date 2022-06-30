FreeCurrencyRates.com

FM Sitharaman releases Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP)- 2020

A R Das / New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today released the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP)- 2020 in New Delhi. In the report, seven states have been identified as the top achievers based on implementation of the Business Reforms Action Plan. The states are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The report further mentioned that Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh figure under the Achievers category. While Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jharkhand, Kerala, Rajasthan and West Bengal have been placed in the Aspirers category.

On the occasion, Ms Sitharaman said, the nature of reforms had undergone change since 1991. She stressed that the government is implementing responsive reforms by nudging the states and Union Territories.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that Ease of Doing Business is now being seen across the country in the spirit of competitive and collaborative federalism. He highlighted that the assessment has evolved from evidence-based to hundred percent feedback in multilingual format.

Mr. Goyal said that the purpose of BRAP exercise is to infuse a culture of learning from each other state’s best practices and improve upon the business climate in each State and Union Territories. He said, BRAP has a unified objective for India to emerge as a most favoured Investment Destination across the globe.

Ministry of Commerce and Industry has said that Andaman and Nicobar, Bihar, Chandigarh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Puducherry and Tripura have been clubbed under the Emerging Business Ecosystems category.

