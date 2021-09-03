Indian Ambassador in Qatar meets Taliban’s representative; discusses safety of Indians in Afghanistan
India’s GDP growth rebounds to 20.1% in Q1 on low base
U.S. ends 20-year war in Afghanistan as final evacuation flight leave Kabul
Rahul Gandhi terms Revamped Jallianwala Bagh Memorial an ‘Insult’ to Martyrs
FM Sitharaman chairs 24th meeting of Financial Stability and Development Council

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today chaired the 24th meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council, FSDC in New Delhi.

The meeting deliberated on the various mandates of the FSDC, Financial Stability, Financial Sector Development, Inter-regulatory Coordination, Financial Literacy and Financial Inclusion. During the meeting, it was noted that there is a need to keep a continuous vigil by Government and all regulators on the financial conditions.

The Council also discussed issues relating to management of stressed assets, strengthening institutional mechanism for financial stability analysis, financial inclusion, framework for resolution of financial institutions and internationalization of Indian Rupee and pension sector related issues.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary, Governor of Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das among others.

