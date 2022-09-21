FM Sitharaman calls upon fintech companies to take advantage of opportunities in green finance

AMN

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called upon the fintech industry to take advantage of specific opportunities in green finance and play its part in building a sustainable financial environment.

She also asked fintech players to break the distance barrier and have more engagements with the government and its agencies to enhance trust. Ms. Sitharaman said, there are opportunities for fintech players to play the role in a sustainable financial environment, and take advantage of the specific opportunities in green finance.

Addressing the Global Fintech Fest, she said everyone in the government, whether the prime minister, ministers, or think-tank Niti Aayog, is constantly available for engagement, discussions, and exchange of ideas.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank is committed to supporting innovation for fintech companies, but not at cost of consumer interest.