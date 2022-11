AMN

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her Pre-Budget 2023 consultations with the first group of leaders from Industry and experts in Infrastructure and Climate Change in New Delhi today, November 21.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Finance Secretary Dr. T.V. Somanathan, and Chief Economic Advisor Dr. Anantha Nageswaran among others attended the meeting.