FM Sitharaman, US Special Presidential Envoy discuss various climate change issues

WEB DESK

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry today met in New Delhi and discussed various issues related to climate change. Ms Sitharaman and Mr Kerry acknowledged the strong and shared interests between India and the US to combat climate change concerns.

The need for enhanced climate finance, technology transfer and capacity building was also acknowledged by both sides. The Finance Minister stressed on the need for assessment of the USD 100 billion commitment per year from developed countries to developing countries. She also underscored the need to enhance financial flows to developing countries beyond USD 100 billion to strengthen climate action.

Ms Sitharaman informed that India is among few countries on track towards Paris Agreement goals and has taken decisive actions in fighting climate change. She emphasised that the focus on climate change should be both on mitigation and on strengthening adaptation measures.