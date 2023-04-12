FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets her Saudi counterpart in Washington

AMN / WEB DESK

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday met her Saudi counterpart Mohammed Aljadaan on the sidelines of the annual Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington.

In a series of tweets, Ministry of Finance stated, the two leaders discussed about the World Bank Evolution Roadmap. They also discussed the Expert Group on Strengthening the Multilateral Development Banks constituted by G20 India Presidency.

The ministers also talked about global inflation issues, including spillover effects of measures taken on the growth prospects of developing and low-income countries.

The urgent need to tackle increasing Global Debt distress and improving the implementation of the Common Framework was also part of their discussion among other things.