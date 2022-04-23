FM Nirmala Sitharaman discusses Russia-Ukraine conflict with World Bank President

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met World Bank President David Malpass in Washington last evening. They discussed several key economic issues including India’s continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict. They also discussed India’s upcoming G20 Presidency and World Bank leadership in India.

During the meeting, the Finance Minister stated that India’s pandemic response has focused on the twin goals of saving lives and livelihoods. India has been successfully running world’s 2nd largest vaccination programme, administering more than 1.85 billion doses of vaccines, she said.

The Finance Minister also suggested that multilateralism has become more critical as the world is undergoing a phase of exceptional uncertainty. Ms Sitharaman mentioned that India remains concerned about the risks to global recovery due to rising uncertainty amidst enhanced geopolitical tensions. She also highlighted India’s roadmap for infrastructure development.