FM directs officials to form special team to address public grievances on technical issues regarding MCA21 portal

Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has directed officials to form a special team to address the public grievances on technical issues regarding MCA21 portal on a priority basis.

Mrs Sitharaman on Tuesday reviewed the matter and directed officials to monitor the issues on a daily basis. Several users of MCA21 portal have reported facing technical issues at the time of submitting forms. MCA21 version-3.0 is a technology-driven project, envisioned to strengthen enforcement, promote Ease of Doing Business and enhance user experience.