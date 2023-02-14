इंडियन आवाज़     15 Feb 2023 01:04:42      انڈین آواز
FM directs officials to form special team to address public grievances on technical issues regarding MCA21 portal

Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has directed officials to form a special team to address the public grievances on technical issues regarding MCA21 portal on a priority basis.

Mrs Sitharaman on Tuesday reviewed the matter and directed officials to monitor the issues on a daily basis. Several users of MCA21 portal have reported facing technical issues at the time of submitting forms. MCA21 version-3.0 is a technology-driven project, envisioned to strengthen enforcement, promote Ease of Doing Business and enhance user experience.

خبرنامہ

بناوٹی اور حقیقی خوشی

تحریر۔ عاقبہ بتول ہم لوگوں نے زندگی کے رہن سہن کو اس قدر مشک ...

ہردلعزیز شاعر امجد اسلام امجد اس دنیا میں نہیں رہے

معروف شاعر، ڈراما نویس اور کالم نگار امجد اسلام امجد 79 سال کی ...

RBI بھارتیہ ریزروبینک نے ریپوریٹ میں 25 بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ کیا ہے

AMN ریزروبینک آف انڈیا نے ریپوریٹ میں 25بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ ...

