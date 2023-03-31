इंडियन आवाज़     31 Mar 2023 06:35:49      انڈین آواز
Florida passes bill allowing people to carry concealed guns without permit

Floridians will be able to carry concealed guns without a permit under a Bill the Legislature sent to Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. The Governor, who is considering a presidential run, has said the issue is one of his priorities.

The Senate passed the Bill on a 27-13 vote. It will allow anyone who can legally own a gun in Florida to carry one without a permit. It means training and a background check will not be needed for people to carry concealed guns in public.

The arguments over the legislation were divided into political lines, with Republicans saying law-abiding citizens have a right to carry guns and protect themselves and Democrats saying a state that has seen horrific mass shootings such as the Parkland high school and Pulse nightclub massacres will become even more dangerous.

Nearly three million Floridians have concealed weapons permits. While a background check and a three-day waiting period will still be required to purchase a gun from a licensed dealer, they are not required for private transactions or exchanges of weapons.

People can still obtain permits to avoid the purchase waiting period and to carry in other states with reciprocal agreements.

