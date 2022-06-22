Floods affect over 5500 villages in 32 districts of Assam

AMN

Assam has been reeling under devastating floods for the last 8 days and over 5500 villages affected in 32 districts. Over 55 lakh people are affected and more than 2 lakh 62 thousand people have taken shelter in relief camps at various parts of the State.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 7 more people lost their lives and 1 is missing during the last 24 hours.

However, flood situation has improved slightly in Brahmaputra valley due to improved weather conditions but remains critical in the three districts of Barak valley.

Power cuts were reported at many flood hit areas from the last several days. Nandita Garlosa, Minister for Power, Government of Assam informed that for the safety of the people, power supply disconnected in several areas as electrical infrastructures have been damaged or submerged due to flood and erosion.

The city of Silchar located in South Assam is among the worst hit places in the state. Almost 90 percent of the houses in the area are facing water logging. The city is shortage of drinking water and electricity besides disruption of mobile and internet.

Homes of more than three lakh people are affected by the ongoing second spate of flood in the city of Silchar. Almost all the roads of the city have turned into waterways. Roadside shades and washed away belongings of different waterlogged homes are freely floating in those waterways which are actually the roads and lanes of the city.

River Barak was flowing more than one meter and sixty five centimeters over the danger mark continuously in a stable manner. Water is flowing into the city from multiple points of damaged embankment of the river. Water has appeared before ground floors of most of the houses in Silchar, with most of those already getting waterlogged. There is almost no power in the city for last 52 hours. Army, SDRF and NDRF personnel are working round the clock for relief work.

All institutions and vehicular movemen t have been banned by the district administration other than those for relief work. The current floods are worse than any flood of the past as observed by the elderly people of Silchar. Indian Air Force has airlifted petrol and diesel to Silchar yesterday. However, the flood marooned people need drinking water and mobile network for immediate survival and sending SOS messages. Resumption of electricity power is urgently required for drinking water as well as basic communication.