Flooding and landslides kill 36 people in Brazil’s coastal areas

WEB DESK

Heavy rains in coastal areas of Brazil’s southeast have caused flooding and landslides that killed 36 people and dislodged hundreds of others. The federal government determined the mobilization of several ministries to assist victims, restore infrastructure and start reconstruction work.

Sao Paulo declared a 180-day state of calamity for six cities after extreme weather event. Weather forecasts showed heavy rains would continue in São Paulo’s coastal area, challenging civil defence and fire department rescue teams and raising the prospect of a higher death toll.

Rescue workers continue to look for victims, reconnect isolated communities and clear roads, some of which remain blocked, trapping an undetermined number of tourists who traveled for Brazil’s Carnival celebrations.