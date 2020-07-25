Flood situation improves slightly in Assam; Relief and rescue operations continue in flood-hit areas

AMN

The flood situation is slightly improved in Assam today. Over 26 lakh people are still affected due to floods in the State. The death toll has gone up to 97.

In all, 265 people were rescued by SDRF and NDRF teams. Nearly 47 thousand people are taking shelter at relief camps with all proper norms.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority M. S. Manivannan said that the Chief Minister is monitoring the flood situation. He hoped that situation would be improved in the coming days.