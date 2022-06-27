Flood situation improves further in Assam

AMN

The flood situation in Assam has now improved considerably due to the good weather conditions. However, situation in Barak valley is still slightly critical in comparision to other places. Official sources said that overall over 22 lakh people are under the impact of flood in 28 districts in the last 24 hours.

Five persons died due to floods in the last 24 hours. Relief and rescue operation has been intensified in Barak valley including worst-hit Cachar district. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma yesterday visited Silchar to monitor rescue and relief works. Two Ministers Parimal Suklabaidya and Jayanta Mallabaruah are camping at Barak valley to monitor relief works.