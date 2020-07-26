COVID-19 India: Highest ever recoveries recorded in a single day
Flood situation continues to be grim in Bihar

AMN / PATNA

Flood situation continues to be grim in several districts of Bihar. The worst affected districts are Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, Supaul and West Champaran. About 11 lakh people spread over ten districts are reeling under the impact of flood. Relief are rescue operations are in full swing.

Three helicopters of Indian Air Force are carrying out relief operations in flood affected areas. Over twenty thousand dry food packets along with essentials have been dropped among marooned people.

22 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been pressed into service. About one lakh affected people have been shifted to safer places and 15 thousand people have taken shelter in 28 relief camps. 34 people lost their lives in flood related incidents.

Vehicular traffic has been disrupted. Train movements on Darbhanga- Samastipur and Narkatiaganj – Sugauli rail section of East – Central Railway has been suspended on the third consecutive day.

Long route trains have been diverted on alternative routes. Major rivers including Bagmati, Burhi Gandak and Kamla Balan are flowing above danger marks. Ganga, Punpun and Ghagra are maintaining a rising trend. Met Department predicts heavy rainfall in catchment areas of Nepal and Bihar in the next 24 hours.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a gratuitous relief of rupees six thousand to each flood affected family through direct benefit transfer.

