Flood situation continues to be grim in Assam; IMD issues red alert for many districts

AMN

In Assam, the flood situation continues to be grim. Following incessant and heavy rainfall since June 13 and Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for many districts and predicted extremely heavy rains today.

Heavy rain continued to lash many districts of Assam on Thursday, and extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur today in many parts of the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued red alert for districts including Dhubri, Goalpara, West Karbi Anglong, Barpeta, Baksa, Bongaigaon, Nalbari and Dima Hasao.

Several district administrations has appealed to people to step out of their homes only if they have urgent or essential work and issued orders directing all schools, colleges and educational institutions to suspend classes today in the wake of a rainfall alert issued by Regional Meteorological Centre.

Capital city Guwahati has badly affected due to incessant rainfall. Life in the city has come to a near standstill with several roads submerged in waist-deep water.

Meanwhile, the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam has conducted a meeting through Video Conference with all district NHM teams in order to review the current flood situation of the State and the medical assistance provided to the flood-affected areas.

The NHM informed that flood-affected districts have adequate medicine supplies and health team is posted in all flood relief camps.