Flood situation aggravates in many parts of Bangladesh

AMN / WEB DESK

The flood situation in Bangladesh has further aggravated at several places over the last 24 hours since Wednesday cutting off road communication and forcing people to seek shelter at safe places.

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC),the situation is likely to worsen in the next 24 hours in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Sunamganj, Sylhet and Netrakona districts. However the situation is likely to remain unchanged in Bogura, Jamalapur, Faridapur, and Shariatpur districts among others.

In its latest bulletin issued at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning, the FFWC data shows that out of 101 locations monitored by it across all the four major river basins, water level increased at 57 points. Rivers were flowing above danger level at 29 points in the country. Jamuna and Padma rivers were flowing above danger levels at all the points monitored by the FFWC. Surma was flowing above danger level at Kanaighat and Sunamganj. It was just below the danger level in Sylhet.

In the meanwhile, the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) expressed the apprehension that nearly half of all districts in the country will be affected in the coming weeks. According to OCHA, till Tuesday, 54 people had died due to floods, though the official figure is 25.

The floods have affected more than 2.9 million people in 21 districts of Bangladesh.

