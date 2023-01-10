FreeCurrencyRates.com

Flight Peeing incident: DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, DGCA has issued a show cause notice to the accountable manager of Air India over the two incidents of passenger misbehaviour that occurred on its flight from Paris to New Delhi. In its notice, the DGCA said, they have been given two weeks’ time to submit their reply to DGCA, and based on that further action will be taken. The DGCA has asked why enforcement action should not be taken against them for the dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

The incidents took place on the 6th of last month. One passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory, was drunk, and not listening to the crew. Another passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory. As per the regulations, the concerned airline is responsible for informing the DGCA within 12 hours of the landing of the aircraft, in case of any incident of unruly passengers reported on their flight. DGCA said, the concerned airline has to refer the incident to the internal committee. The Committee can decide the duration of the ban for flying the unruly passenger within 30 days and it can extend from a zero-day to lifetime ban.

