‘Fix a Date’: Farmers Ready for Talks After PM Modi’s Invite

But Take Exception to ‘Andolan Jivi’ Remark

AGENCIES / New Delhi

Farmer unions agitating against the contentious farm laws today conveyed to the government to fix a date for the next round of talks, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged them to end their stir and invited them to resume the dialogue.

They, however, objected to Prime Minister Modi’s remarks in Rajya Sabha that a new “breed” of agitators called “andolan jivi” has emerged in the country, and said that agitation has an important role in a democracy.

Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka, who is a senior member of the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha which is spearheading the ongoing stir, said they are ready for the next round of talks and the government should tell them the date and time of the meeting.

Eleven rounds of talks have been held over the contentious farm laws but the impasse continues as the farmer unions remain firm on their demands—the repeal of the three laws and legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).