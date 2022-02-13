Five UN staff members kidnapped in Southern Yemen

AMN/ WEB DESK

Five United Nations staff members have been kidnapped in southern Yemen while returning to Aden after a field mission, the United Nations said on Saturday. Russell Geekie, spokesman for the top U.N. official in Yemen said that these staff members were kidnapped on Friday in the Governorate of Abyan. The spokesman said, the United Nations is in close contact with the authorities to secure their release.



A Saudi-led military coalition has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen since 2015.



The coalition intervened in Yemen’s civil war in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, causing a dire humanitarian crisis.