Five security personnel killed, 12 injured in Maoists attack in Bijapur

AMN

Five security personnel were killed and twelve others injured in an encounter with Maoists in Bijapur district of Bastar region in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Police recovered the body of a female Maoist from the spot.

Following specific inputs about the presence of Maoists in the south Bastar area, security forces launched an intensive search operation from yesterday. Nearly two thousand personnel of CRPF, Cobra Battalion as well as District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force were deployed in this operation.

The Maoists ambushed the security forces near Jonaguda village in Jagargunda area on the border of Sukma and Bijapur district at around 12 noon today. The rebels opened fire at the security forces leading to a fierce gun-battle. The encounter lasted for about three hours. After the incident, additional reinforcements were rushed to the spot. Two helicopters of Air Force and nine ambulances have been also sent to evacuate the injured jawans from the encounter site.