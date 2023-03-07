Five killed, three injured in road accident in Himachal Pradesh

AMN

Five migrant laborers were killed in Himachal Pradesh while three others seriously injured when an uncontrolled speeding Innova car hit them at Dharampur in Solan district this morning.

Two critically injured people have been referred to PGI Chandigarh. According to the reports, the speeding car ran over nine labourers going on work, out of which five died on the spot. They were of residents of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Police have registered a case after detaining the driver and started investigation.