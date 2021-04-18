Production of Anti-Viral drug Remdesivir to be doubled to nearly 3 lakh vials per day in next 15 days
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States
India registers over 2 lakh 61 thousand new cases in last 24 hours
Global COVID19 death toll crosses 3 million mark
Five Indian pugilists in quarter finals of AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Continuing with their victory run  five Indian pugilists  moved into the quarter finals of the  AIBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships in Kielce, Poland.

Asian Junior Champion Biswamitra Chongtham led the charge as he thrashed  Khosroshahi Parvizi 5-0 in  the  49kg category.. The Indian  dominated the proceedings against the Irish boxer  and emerged easy winner. 
Besides Biswamitra, Ankit Narwal , Uttar Pradesh boxer Vishal Gupta (91kg) and Sachin (56kg), who hails from Bhiwani, also made it to the last eight
 Asian Youth silver medallist Haryana’s Ankit defeated Polish boxer Oliwier Zamojski  4-1 in the  64kg category. However, Vishal and Sachin comfortably registered identical 5-0 victories against Croatia’s Borna Loncaric and Jose Valdez of Colombia respectively.

In the women’s section, Gitika (48kg), who came into the match beating European Champion Diana Ermakova,  notched up a flawless 5-0 triumph against Kazakhstani boxer Arailym Marat .
However, Nisha Gurjar (64kg) was the lone Indian who  failed to progress on Day 5 as she suffered a 1-4 loss against Latvia’s Beatrise Rozentale in the pre-quarters.

The sixth day of the event, where India has fielded a strong 20-member team, will witness nine Indians in action. 
Appearing in the quarter-finals, five women–Poonam (57kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg), Khushi (81kg), Gitika (48kg) and Vinka (60kg)–will look to make their way into semi-finals and assure country medals. While Akash Gorkha (60kg), Manish (75kg), Sumit (69kg), Vinit (81kg) will be be in action in the men’s pre-quarterfinals stage.

