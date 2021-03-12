Railways surpasses last year’s total Cumulative freight loading despite COVID challenges
Five heads of state, govt to attend 10 day-long celebrations in Bangladesh

Five heads of state and heads of government from the South Asian region will participate in the ten-day-long celebrations being organised the occasion of the centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib and 50 years of liberation of Bangladesh. The 10-day long special programme will start on 17th March and conclude on 26 March.

Chief Coordinator of the Committee tasked with the planning of the celebrations in Bangladesh, Dr. Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury on Friday told the media in a press meet that the events will be held with a separate theme for each day. Strict health guidelines will be observed during the programme.

Dr. Chowdhury said that 500 invited guests from Bangladesh and abroad will be present during the functions to be held at the National parade ground on March 17,19,22, 24 and 26. All the programmes will be telecast on television.

He disclosed that on March 17, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will attend the inaugural function as guest of honour. President Xi Jinping of China and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will deliver welcome speeches virtually.

Prescient Mahinda Rajapaksa will attend the function as guest of honour on March 19 while Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari will be present on March 22.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr. Lotay Tshering will be present at the National parade ground on March 24. Pope Francis will deliver his welcome speech virtually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony on the final day of the 10-day long celebration on March 26 and deliver a speech.

Apart from these, the Prime Minister of Cambodia will deliver the welcome speech on March 18, OIC Secretary-General on March 20, Japanese Prime Minister on March 22 and South Korean Prime Minister on March 25 virtually.

Dr. Chowdhury said the events will be held from 4.30 to 8.00 in the evening on March 17, 19, 22, 24 and 26.

