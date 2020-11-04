Five days autumn session of Meghalaya Assembly begins tomorrow

AMN

The five days autumn session of Meghalaya Assembly will begin from tomorrow. According to a notification issued by the Commissioner and Secretary of Meghalaya Assembly Secretariat, there will be no session of the Assembly on November 6 on account of the Wangala Dance festival. The session would conclude on November 12.

The Opposition Congress is all set to raise different issues pertaining to COVID-19, illegal transportation of coal, and alleged corruption in Garo Hills Autonomous District Council during the five-day session.

An Assembly official said that strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol during the session will be ensured. Wearing masks and maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing will be mandatory.