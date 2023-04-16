Five day Army Commanders Conference to discuss emerging security scenario

AMN / WEB DESK

The first edition of the biannual Army Commanders conclave 2023 will be conducted in Hybrid format from Monday. The five-day conference will continue till the 21st of April. On the first day, Army Commanders and other senior functionaries will meet virtually.

They will then travel to Delhi for balanced physical meetings on matters which require detailed deliberations. Our Correspondent reports that Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of the Naval Staff and the Chief of the Air Staff will also address the Army Commanders conference.

Army Commanders Conference is an apex-level biannual event which is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army. The forum will review the progress on the activities charted out as part of ‘Year of Transformation-2023’ along with progress on Agnipath Scheme and digitisation and automation initiatives. During the conference, apex leadership will also brainstorm current and emerging security scenarios and review the operational preparedness of the Indian Army. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the conference on Wednesday.