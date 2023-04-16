इंडियन आवाज़     17 Apr 2023 12:52:27      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Five day Army Commanders Conference to discuss emerging security scenario

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The first edition of the biannual Army Commanders conclave 2023 will be conducted in Hybrid format from Monday. The five-day conference will continue till the 21st of April. On the first day, Army Commanders and other senior functionaries will meet virtually.

They will then travel to Delhi for balanced physical meetings on matters which require detailed deliberations. Our Correspondent reports that Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of the Naval Staff and the Chief of the Air Staff will also address the Army Commanders conference.

Army Commanders Conference is an apex-level biannual event which is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army. The forum will review the progress on the activities charted out as part of ‘Year of Transformation-2023’ along with progress on Agnipath Scheme and digitisation and automation initiatives. During the conference, apex leadership will also brainstorm current and emerging security scenarios and review the operational preparedness of the Indian Army. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the conference on Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کا امتحان اردو میں بھی لیا جائے گا۔ CAPF

AMN مسلح افواج میں شامل ہونے والے اردو میڈیم طلباء کے لیے ایک ...

امریکہ: ڈیری فارم میں آتشزدگی سے  19 ہزار مویشی ہلاک

ویب ڈیسک امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے ایک ڈیری فارم کے گودام میں آ ...

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بندی میں بھارت بدستور نمبر ایک زمرے میں ہے

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بند ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

@Powered By: Logicsart