FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Sep 2022 05:30:58      انڈین آواز

Fitch slashes India’s FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Fitch Ratings has slashed its growth forecast for India for the current fiscal year to 7 percent from the previous estimate of 7.8 percent.

The ratings agency also cut its GDP growth forecast for the next fiscal year to 6.7 percent from the earlier estimate of 7.4 percent, it said on September 14.

Fitch’s latest growth estimate for FY23 is lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) forecast of 7.2 percent.

“The economy recovered in 2Q22 (April-June) with growth of 13.5 percent, but this was below our…expectation of an increase of 18.5 percent,” Fitch said in an update to its Global Economic Outlook report.

“Seasonally adjusted estimates show a 3.3 percent quarter-on-quarter decline in 2Q22 though this seems to be at odds with high-frequency indicators,” Fitch added.
A favourable base effect helped propel Indian GDP growth to 13.5 percent in April-June. However, not only was this lower than Fitch’s expectations, it was also lower than the RBI’s forecast of 16.2 percent and economists’ expectations of 15 percent, as per a Moneycontrol poll.

While the April-June GDP data disappointed, going ahead, Fitch expects the Indan economy to slow down given the global economic backdrop, elevated inflation, and tigthening of monetary policy.

As part of the update to its Global Economic Outlook report, Fitch also cut its global growth forecast, citing the European gas crisis, high inflation, and a sharp acceleration in the pace of global monetary policy tightening.

Fitch now expects the global economy to grow by 2.4 percent in 2022, down from 2.9 percent previously. In 2023, growth is seen at 1.7 percent as against the previous forecast of 2.7 percent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Vinesh Phogat scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to win 2 World medals

Vinesh Phogat clinched a bronze medal in the 53kg category at the World Wrestling Championships on Wednesday. ...

Equestrian: Fouaad Mirza eyes glory at World Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace equestrian rider Fouaad Mirza has exuded confidence of bringing glory to India with a ...

Golf: Abhijit Chadha cards flawless 62 i to lead the field after round one of Jaipur Open

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh's Abhijit Chadha carded a flawless eight-under 62 to lead the field after firs ...

خبرنامہ

آئی ا ٓئی ٹی داخلہ امتحانات میں رحمانی30 کے طلبہ و طالبات کی شاندار کامیابی

مسلسل ففٹی پلس ریزلٹ کو 100 پلس میں بدلنے کے لیے رحمانی 30 کا نی ...

ایمازون ہندوستان میں پاکستانی ‘روح افزا’کی فروخت بند کرے، دہلی ہائی کورٹ

جاوید اختر دہلی ہائی کورٹ نے ایمازون کو پاکستان میں تیارکر ...

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart