Fish production in India has increased more than 21 times after independence: Rupala

The government on Tuesday said the overall fish production in the country has increased more than 21 times after independence. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said the total fish production in the country has registered a steady growth from 7.52 lakh tonnes in 1950-51 to 162.48 lakh tonnes in 2021-22.

He said the government is currently implementing a flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana with estimated investment of over 20,000 crores rupees in the fisheries sector for a period of five years with effect from 2020-21 in all states.