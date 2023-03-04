First Women’s Premier League begins with match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants

AMN

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) commenced on Saturday with the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Mumbai Indians were 44 for 1 in 6 overs when reports last came in.

Earlier, Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match. Harmanpreet Kaur leads the Mumbai side.

The other three teams taking part in the tournament are Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) and UP Warriorz (UPW). Smriti Mandhana will lead RCB while Australian player Meg Lanning will be at the helm of Delhi Capitals and Australian wicketkeeper and batter Alyssa Healy is leading UP Warriorz in the tournament.