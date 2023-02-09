First Tourism Working Group meeting: International delegates visit UNESCO World Heritage site in Dholavira, Kutch

AMN

As part of the first Tourism Working Group meeting, the international delegates visited the UNESCO World Heritage site of Harappan Civilization in Dholavira, Kutch today. During the tour of the ancient site, the delegates marvelled at the amazing water management system, huge reservoirs, beads-making workshop, granaries and rich architectural heritage of the ancient civilization. On the way to Dholavira, the delegates experienced the white desert on both sides. Later, a session on archaeological tourism was organised at Dhordo. In the morning, the delegates participated in a Yoga session at Dhordo.