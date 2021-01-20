First time voters to be issued EPIC cards during National Voters Day celebrations on January 25 in Puducherry

AMN
Election Department in Puducherry today, the number of voters aggregated to 10 lakh three thousand and 681. After a special summary revision of photo electoral rolls, in all the 30 constituencies of Puducherry Union Territory , there are about 4, 72,736 male voters and 5,30,828 female voters with 117 third genders.
The Puducherry region is having 7,73,378 voters, Karaikal 1,61,464 voters, Mahe 31,092 voters and Yanam is having 37,747 voters.
In all the 30 constituencies of the UT, Villiyanur is having 42,329 the highest number of electors and Orleanpet is having 24,723 the lowest number of voters.
In a release, the Chief Electoral Officer Shurbir Singh said that the final electoral rolls would be displayed at all the polling stations and other election related offices for the public notice for seven days from today.
The first time voters will be issued EPIC card during the National Voters Day celebrations on 25 th January and for any clarifications the public may call on the toll free number 1950, he added.