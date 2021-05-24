First session of 15th Kerala Assembly begins

AMN

The first session of the 15th Kerala Assembly has begun. The swearing in of the newly elected members took place before the Protem Speaker P T A Rahim. The election for the post of speaker will be held tomorrow. M.B.Rajesh is the LDF’s nominee and P C Vishnunath is UDF’s nominee for Speaker post.

Governor Arif Muhammed Khan will make the policy address of the second Pinarayi Vijayan Government on May 28th. Discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address will be held on the following 3 days. Finance Minister K N Balagopal will present the revised budget and the vote-on-account on June 4th. The session will end on June 14th.