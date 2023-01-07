FreeCurrencyRates.com

First regular flight from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela flagged off

WEB DESK

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today flagged off regular flight between capital Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from the Bhubaneswar airport in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually.

Aparajita Sarangi, Member of Parliament from Bhubaneswar, Ashok Panda and Tukuni Sahoo- two ministers of the Odisha government and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The inauguration of the flight between the two cities under the UDAN scheme comes just ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup being hosted by Odisha from the 13th of this month.

The flight connectivity under the Center’s UDAN scheme between the capital city of Bhubaneswar and the Steel city of Rourkela will act as a great facilitator for hockey players and hockey lovers alike to travel between the two cities which will together host all the matches of the prestigious Cup.

It will also come as a big relief to regular passengers as the flight service will cut the travel time drastically down to less than one hour instead of about 8 hours by train.

