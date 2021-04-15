First phase of Panchayat Polls underway in 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh

AMN

Voting for first phase of Panchayat elections is going peacefully in 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh. People especially the first time voters are very enthusiastic in casting their votes. state election commission has informed that voter turnout was 21% in 11:00 a.m. despite of the scorching heat people long queues are being seen at the polling centres.

Voting started at 7 am this morning and will continue till 6 pm in the evening. Strict adherence to the covid protocol during the polling have been issued by state election commission because of the growing covid cases in a state.

More than 3 crore 18 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise in 18 districts and 51179 polling booths have been prepared for this. Manoj Kumar, commissioner, state election commission has given directions to the district election Officer of poll-bound 18 districts to strictly follow the covid protocol at polling centres.

During polling, the voters will have to put up a mask and maintain social distancing. Instructions have also been issued to make circles at a distance of six-feet at the polling centres. Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections are being held in four phases – April 15, April 19, April 26 and April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.