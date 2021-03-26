Tours to Argentina, Germany helped players to be prepared for Olympics; Women’s Hockey Vice Skipper Savita
26 Mar 2021

First phase of assembly elections to be held in Assam, West Bengal tomorrow

Campaigning for the first phase of polls in Assam concluded last evening and Voting will be held tomorrow for 47 assembly constituencies. People will exercise their right to franchise in more than eleven thousand five hundred and thirty polling booths spread across the State.

As the intense election campaigning has subsided from last evening, now all turned to the voters of Assam who will decide the fate of contesting candidates in the voting process to be held tomorrow in the first phase election in Assam.

The concerned district administrations has set up all necessary polls related structures and polling personals started journey to their designated polling stations.

Meanwhile, the police have also intensified patrolling and checking in various places to avoid any unwanted situation. The Assam Assembly Election will have three phases and the counting will be held on 2nd May.

The Election Commission is fully geared up to conduct safe, smooth and peaceful polls on Saturday in the first phase in Assam. Polling will be held in 47 seats in this phase.

Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade said that a total of 264 candidates including 23 women are in fray in the first phase. Mr. Khade said that there would be 11 thousand 537 polling stations in the first phase. He said that there would be 11 thousand 537 polling stations in the first phase. The CEO mentioned that all Covid related protocols would be followed during the voting process. Mr. Khade mentioned around cash and liquor of 88 crore rupees were seized by the various agencies in the state so far.

He said that all arrangements are put in place to ensure free , fair and safe polling. Mr. Das informed that special emphasis has been given to ensure voters safety in the wake of Covid 19.

Similarly, polling will also take place in 30 assembly constituencies of Five districts of West Bengal tomorrow under the first phase of election. These districts are East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Purulia, Jhargram and Bankura. The Election Commission is all set to conduct the polls smoothly.Polling parties will reach polling stations by this evening. Security has been briefed up in those places where polling is scheduled tomorrow.

The Election Commission has deployed a large number of paramilitary forces to ensure a peaceful and fearless environment for the polling. The borders of the state are being closely monitored by the security personnel. Vehicles entering the borders of the district and cities are being checked by the paramilitary personnel in the presence of a magistrate.

Meanwhile, senior leaders of BJP, Trinamool Congress and Sanyukta Marcha have shifted their election campaign in those constituencies where polling will take place in the second and third phase.

