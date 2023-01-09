First meeting of working group on G20 Financial Inclusion Indicators begins in Kolkata

AMN

The first meeting of the working group on G20 Financial Inclusion Indicators (GPFI) is underway in Kolkata.

All the member countries, invited countries, and invited organisations like World Bank, IMF, and the United Nations are attending the meeting. The main session, which will begin tomorrow, January 10, will discuss Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion.

Besides this, an exhibition on innovative financial products is being organized. Apart from this, a special seminar has been organised to increase financial literacy among students. Around two thousand students from different educational institutions are participating in the seminar.