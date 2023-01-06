FreeCurrencyRates.com

First meeting of GPFI Working Group of G20 to take place in Kolkata from 9th to 11th January

AMN/ WEB DESK

The first meeting of Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) Working Group of G20 under the Finance Track under India’s Presidency is scheduled to be held in Kolkata from 9th to 11th of this month. GPFI member countries, guest countries and international organization will participate in the two-day meeting to hold discussion on the agenda of Financial Inclusion under India’s G20 Presidency.

Prof. Indraneel Dasgupta of Indian Statistical Institute(ISI) in Kolkata said, the financial track meeting will take up two sets of issues, Financial Inclusion and Global Coordination in respect to Remittance. Prof. Dasgupta emphasized that the outcomes of the meeting will have a far reaching impact on the countries of South Asia.

