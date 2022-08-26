FreeCurrencyRates.com

First Khelo India Women’s Judo Tournament starts from 27th August

AMN/ WEB DESK

The first Khelo India Women’s Judo Tournament will start from 27 of this month. The tournament will be held across four zones in the country. The national round will be held from 20th to 23rd October of this year at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The Department of Sports of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has allocated 1.74 crore rupees for the conduct of the tournament, which includes prize money of 48.86 lakh rupees. The competitors from four age groups will compete during the tournament.

Commonwealth Silver medalist Sushila Devi thanked the Judo Federation of India and the Sports Authority of planning out such a competition for Judo and taking all steps to take forward the sport in the country. She said this will really help in further growth of Judo in the country. 

