Inflation in Germany exceed 3% for first time since 2008
Parliament adjourned for the day due to ruckus over Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues
Mary Kom bows out of Tokyo Olympics; support pours in on social media for boxing legend
Centre announces 27 % reservation for OBCs, 10 % for EWS in medical and dental courses
India closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan,
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Jul 2021 05:09:52      انڈین آواز

First goods train on revived Chilahati-Haldibari route to leave India for Bangladesh on 31 July

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The first goods train on the revived Chilahati-Haldibari route between Bangladesh and India is scheduled to leave the Alipurduar section of India for Bangladesh on Saturday, 31 July. The Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the North Western Frontier Railway Subhanan Chanda told Prasar Bharti Spl. Correspondent at Dhaka that goods train with 30 wagons will be carrying stone chips for Bangladesh. It is expected to reach Bangladesh on 1st August.

The Haldibari-Chilahati train route was opened in December last year for the operation of the goods train after a gap of 55 years during the virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The passenger train will also run on the same route. This route was closed during the India-Pakistan war of 1965.

However, the operation of the trains remained disrupted due to the COVID 19 pandemic in India and Bangladesh.

At present, five rail routes connect Bangladesh and India namely Petrapole-Benapole, Gede-Darshana, Singhabad-Rohanpur Radhikapur-Birol and Haldibari-Chilahati.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Women Hockey Olympics: Navneet’s goal enables India beat Ireland 1-0 to stay alive for quarter final

Harpal Singh Bedi A fine opportunistic goal by Navneet Kaur three minutes before the final hooter kept Indi ...

Olympics Hockey Men: India over power Japan 5-3 to face Britain in quarter finals

By Harpal Singh Bedi India made heavy weather of their win as they overcame spirited Japan 5-3, to finish s ...

Lovlina Borgohain enters semifinals of Women Boxing

AMN Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has congratulated Lovlina Borgohain on entering semifinals of Women Boxin ...

خبرنامہ

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz