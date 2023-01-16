First G20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting under India’s Presidency to be held in Pune

The first two day G-20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting under G20 India Presidency will be held in Pune on Monday. On the eve of this meeting, Finance Ministry Joint Secretary Solomon Arkoiyaraj held a press conference in Pune.

He said the flagship priority to be discussed in this meeting is “Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable”. The theme will focus on various facets of making cities economic centres of growth, financing urban infrastructure, building future-ready urban infrastructure, directing fiscal investments for unlocking private financing for energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable infrastructure and mitigating social imbalances.

The meeting will be hosted by the department of economic affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India along with Australia and Brazil as the co-chairs. 66 delegates from more than 30 countries will be participating in the two day event. Solomon Arkoiyaraj informed the agenda of the IWG meeting.