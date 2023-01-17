First G20 Health Working Group Meeting to be held from Jan 18-20 in Kerala

AMN / WEB DESK

The first G20 Health Working Group Meeting will be held from the 18th to the 20th of January at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. India will look to build consensus on the TRIPS waiver proposal on technologies to fight the COVID pandemic.

Earlier this month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called for redoubling efforts for the extension of TRIPS waiver to COVID-19 diagnostics and therapeutics at the Voice of Global South Summit.

Mr. Goyal said that India, South Africa, and other developing countries worked together at the WTO Ministerial Conference held in Geneva in June 2022, to obtain the TRIPS waiver decision providing equitable and affordable access to vaccines. Mr. Goyal also called for building new partnerships in the Global South to build resilient supply chains, increase trade and promote tourism.