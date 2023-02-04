First G-20 Energy Transition Working Group meeting to be held in Bengaluru

@g20org

AMN

The first G-20 Energy Transition Working Group meeting under India’s Presidency will be held in Bengaluru from the 5th to the 7th of February. The delegates from G-20 countries and guest countries will be part of the Working Group. In addition, leading international organisations such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United National Development Programme, International Energy Agency, Clean Energy Ministerial, and International Solar Alliance among others will send their representatives for the meeting.

Technology gaps in energy transition, low-cost financing for energy transition, energy security and diversified supply chain, industrial low carbon transition and fuel for the future are the priority areas set for the Working group discussion. The delegates will visit Infosys Green Building Campus in Bengaluru and the Mega Solar park in Pavagada as a testimony to India’s push towards the renewable sector and efforts to mitigate climate change. The delegates will also get to experience the rich cultural heritage, art, culture and cuisine of Karnataka. Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru recently, the Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar spoke about the agenda of the first G-20 Energy Transition Working Group meeting.