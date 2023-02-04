इंडियन आवाज़     04 Feb 2023 04:00:21      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

First G-20 Energy Transition Working Group meeting to be held in Bengaluru

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@g20org

AMN

The first G-20 Energy Transition Working Group meeting under India’s Presidency will be held in Bengaluru from the 5th to the 7th of February. The delegates from G-20 countries and guest countries will be part of the Working Group. In addition, leading international organisations such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United National Development Programme, International Energy Agency, Clean Energy Ministerial, and International Solar Alliance among others will send their representatives for the meeting. 

Technology gaps in energy transition, low-cost financing for energy transition, energy security and diversified supply chain, industrial low carbon transition and fuel for the future are the priority areas set for the Working group discussion. The delegates will visit Infosys Green Building Campus in Bengaluru and the Mega Solar park in Pavagada as a testimony to India’s push towards the renewable sector and efforts to mitigate climate change. The delegates will also get to experience the rich cultural heritage, art, culture and cuisine of Karnataka. Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru recently, the Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar spoke about the agenda of the first G-20 Energy Transition Working Group meeting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

 ترکی کے انتخابات: کون مارے گا بازی Turkey Elections

، انقرہ سے افتخار گیلانی ترکیہ میں صدارتی اور پارلیمانی ان ...

دیہی علاقوں میں زرعی اسٹارٹ اپس کی حوصلہ افزائی کے لیے زرعی  ایکسلریٹر فنڈ قائم کیا جائے گا : Budget 2023-24

خزانہ اور کارپوریٹ امور کی مرکزی وزیر محترمہ نرملا سیتا رمن ...

بجٹ 2023-24: ایف ایم سیتا رمن نے کہا کہ بجٹ خوشحال اور جامع ہندوستان کے وژن کو پورا کرتا ہے

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن ایف ایم نرملا سیتا رمن نے آج لوک سب ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan & US reaffirms commitment to advance free & open Indo-Pacific

The Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment ...

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

@Powered By: Logicsart