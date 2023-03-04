First-ever Women’s Premier League to begin in Navi Mumbai

AMN

History will be made today when the five-team Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023) begins in Navi Mumbai. After years of wait and planning, the Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI, has finally been able to organise the standalone T20 franchise-based cricket league for women, on the lines of the popular Indian Premier League.

The five teams taking part in the inaugural edition of WPL are Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), UP Warriorz (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GG). India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been named as MI captain while opener Smriti Mandhana will lead RCB’s women’s team. Australia’s successful skipper Meg Lanning will be at the helm of Delhi Capitals, while Beth Mooney has been named as captain for Gujarat Giants. Australian wicketkeeper and batter Alyssa Healy is leading UP Warriorz in WPL 2023.

First match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be played at DY Patil Stadium Navi Mumbai, at 7.30 pm on the 4th of March. The tournament final will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on the 26th of March.