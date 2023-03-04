इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2023 10:48:59      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

First-ever Women’s Premier League to begin in Navi Mumbai

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

History will be made today when the five-team Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023) begins in Navi Mumbai. After years of wait and planning, the Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI, has finally been able to organise the standalone T20 franchise-based cricket league for women, on the lines of the popular Indian Premier League.

The five teams taking part in the inaugural edition of WPL are Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), UP Warriorz (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GG). India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been named as MI captain while opener Smriti Mandhana will lead RCB’s women’s team. Australia’s successful skipper Meg Lanning will be at the helm of Delhi Capitals, while Beth Mooney has been named as captain for Gujarat Giants. Australian wicketkeeper and batter Alyssa Healy is leading UP Warriorz in WPL 2023.

First match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be played at DY Patil Stadium Navi Mumbai, at 7.30 pm on the 4th of March. The tournament final will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on the 26th of March.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

صحت و غذائیت میں کمی بچوں کی تعلیمی استعداد متاثر کرتی ہے- Education

بچے ایک ایسے ماحول کے حق دار ہیں جہاں وہ اپنی پوری صلاحیتوں س ...

آب وہوا کی تبدیلی، دہشت گردی اور منشیات کو کنٹرول کرنے میں مضبوط بین الاقوامی تعاون پر زور: جی ٹوینٹی وزراءخارجہ

آج نئی دلّی میں منعقدہ جی ٹوینٹی وزراءخارجہ کی میٹنگ میں، آب ...

بی جے پی اتحادیوں نے تری پورہ اور ناگالینڈ میں دوبارہ اقتدار حاصل کرلیا ہے۔

بی جے پی اتحاد تری پورہ اور ناگالینڈ میں پھر سے اقتدار میں آگ ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart