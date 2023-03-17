इंडियन आवाज़     17 Mar 2023 11:48:24      انڈین آواز
First cross border energy pipeline between India, Bangladesh to be inaugurated by PMs Modi and Sheikh Hasina

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, will inaugurate the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline on Saturday, 18 March 2023 via  video-conference. The announcement was made through an official press press release issued on Thursday.

This is the first cross border energy pipeline between India and Bangladesh, built at an estimated cost of Rupees 377 crore, of which the Bangladesh portion of the pipeline built at a cost of approx. Rupees 285 crore, has been borne by the Government of India under grant assistance.

The Pipeline has a capacity to transport 1 Million Metric Ton Per Annum (MMTPA) of High-Speed Diesel (HSD). It will supply High Speed Diesel initially to seven districts in northern Bangladesh.

The operation of India- Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline will put in place a sustainable, reliable, cost-effective and environment friendly mode of transporting HSD from India to Bangladesh and will further enhance cooperation in energy security between the two countries, said the Press release.

