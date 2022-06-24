FreeCurrencyRates.com

First consignment of India’s earthquake relief assistance for people of Afghanistan reaches Kabul

The first consignment of India’s earthquake relief assistance for the people of Afghanistan has reached Kabul. It was handed over by the Indian team there. External Affairs Ministry said further consignment will follow.

Meanwhile, an Indian technical team has reached Kabul yesterday and has been deployed in Indian Embassy there in order to closely monitor and coordinate the efforts of various stakeholders for the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

External Affairs Ministry said in a release that another Indian team had visited Kabul to oversee the delivery operations of India’s humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and met with senior members of the Taliban. During the visit, an assessment of the security situation was also carried out.

The Ministry said India’s longstanding links with Afghan society and development partnership including humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan, will continue to guide the approach going forward.

